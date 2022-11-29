Sam Hauser is the NBA’s biggest surprise

The NBA leader in Offensive rating Entering Sunday was on the floor at Boston’s TD Garden … and it wasn’t the visiting Wizards‘ All-Star guard, Bradley Beal. The current league leader in net rating played 27 minutes on the same floor Monday … and it wasn’t All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum. The player with the NBA’s fourth-best plus/minus Entering Monday night, trailing Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic and sandwiched between Mikal Bridges and Jrue Holiday, is a key member of the Celtics’ rotation … and isn’t Jaylen Brown, Al Horford or Marcus Smart.

.

