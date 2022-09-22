Sam Coffey scores her first Thorns FC goal

Despite Portland’s significant shots and possession advantage, it headed to Halftime tied at 0 as the first 45 minutes felt like a repeat of the Thorns’ game against the Kansas City Current last Sunday, one in which they outshot the Current 29-10 only to draw 1-1 after late drama. Thankfully, that didn’t happen Wednesday night.

Coffey’s goal came in the midst of a torrid run of goals that allowed Portland to slam the door shut on a pesky Louisville team and eventually secure three crucial points, helping them temporarily top the NWSL table once again and keep pace in the race for the Shield .

“I’ll take it,” said Thorns FC Coach Rhian Wilkinson. “At Halftime I think my staff gave (players) really clear pictures of places they could exploit. They did a great job of using what we tried to show them as opportunity and came out firing. I was really pleased of that response in the second half.”

Smith’s 47th-minute goal was her 12th of the 2022 season and will go down as the goal that allowed the Thorns to set a new single-season goal scoring record. Olivia Moultrie tacked on Portland’s final goal with a late run into the box to bring a lofted ball down and eventually fire it past Lund.

From there, the Thorns entered cruise control and rode out a second clean sheet in three games. In the 78th minute Coffey left the game, replaced by Crystal Dunn who made her return to the field at Providence Park for the first time since the birth of her son, Marcel, to rapturous applause.