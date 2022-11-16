Sam Bankman-Fried Says In Talks With Regulators On FTX: ‘Goal Is To Do Right By Customers’ – FTX Token (FTT/USD)

Sam Bankman-Friedpopularly known as “SBF”, co-founder and former CEO of the now-defunct crypto exchange FTX FTT/USDsaid he is working with Regulators and teams to do everything he can “right for customers.”

What Happened: In a series of Tweets posted on Tuesday, SBF claimed that “FTX US had enough to repay all customers,” which contradicts his claim that his “memory might be faulty” or that “not everyone necessarily agrees.”

He said he continues to contribute in what he can. “I’m meeting in-person with Regulators and working with the teams to do what we can for customers,” he tweeted, adding that his priority is the customers “and after that, investors.”

Bankman-Fried defined his new set of goals which is: to “focus on transparency” and “make customers whole” again.

Currently, there is no clarity about which Regulators they contacted.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Price Action: FTT is trading at $1.76 up 18.32% in the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

