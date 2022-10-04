Salyer Savors ‘Special Moment’ After 1st NFL start

“Somebody busted the coverage on defense, obviously, because I was so wide open,” Williams said. “I caught the ball and just tried to score a touchdown.”

What went through Williams’ head when he saw nothing but green grass around him?

“Hope the quarterback sees me,” Williams said with a laugh. “If Justin sees me at that moment, it’s going to be a big play. That’s the main thing.

“If somebody falls or you’re running scot-free, you just hope the quarterback sees you,” Williams said.

4. Fox making a difference on the inside

In the locker room after Sunday’s game, Morgan Fox and I chatted about the benefit of having a strong interior pass rush.

“Oh it’s huge, you know Khalil [Mack] is going to demand a lot of attention,” Fox said. “Kyle [Van Noy]Chris [Rumph II] they demand a lot of attention out there [on the edge]so we have to do our part when teams start trying to get to them.

“So we have to do our part inside, push the pocket, win some Rushes and affect the game the best we can,” Fox added.

Fox was certainly part of that equation Sunday, as PFF had him with an overall grade of 80.8, the third-best of any Charger in Houston.

Fox’s pass rush grade was even better at 84.1, as he was credited with five pressures and three hurries in 23 pass rushes against the Texans.

Staley got descriptive when asked Monday about Fox’s impact.

“Like he always plays; tough, rugged, ball-playing Jesse, versatile, motor, play-maker,” Staley said. “He can play better, he will tell you that he can play better, but he was very effective yesterday in the game.

“I thought that our front seven played really well yesterday,” Staley added. “I thought that we rushed really well together and Foxy did a really nice job for us.”

Wait, what’s a ball-playing Jesse?