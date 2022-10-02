Salukis score late-goal to earn 2-1 win at Evansville

Next Game: at Indiana State 10/6/2022 | 7 P.M ESPN+ October 06 (Thu) / 7 PM at Indiana State

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Southern Illinois University (5-3-2) earned a thrilling, 2-1, win on Sunday at Evansville after scoring the game-winner in the final two minutes.

“I thought it was a hard-fought win on the road against a team that was in the final last year,” head Coach Craig Roberts said. “We really fought until the very end and succeeded in getting that final goal.”

It took just 12 minutes for the Salukis to score on Sunday, with the goal coming off a free kick. McKinley Stiff sent the ball into the box, where she found Christy Murauskis who gave the Salukis a 1-0 lead. Murauskis’ goal was her second of the season.

“It was a fantastic service from McKinley, and Christy was very aggressive going to the ball, and put a great header on the ball,” Roberts said.

Southern Illinois took the one-goal lead into the second half, where the Aces quickly equalized through Emily Ormson in the 48th minute. The score would remain 1-1 until the final few minutes of the match.

In the 89th minute, Emma Spotak got past the Evansville defense and chipped the Aces’ goalkeeper to score the dramatic, game-winning goal.

“It was a very good finish by Emma at the end,” Roberts said. “I was delighted with her run, and it’s something she’s evolved her game to become [a better finisher].”

Spotak’s goal was her second goal of the season. Goalkeeper Maddy Alaluf made four saves including a critical one, diving one in the second half to keep the score level.

The Salukis are now 5-3-2 overall and 2-1-1 in conference play after Sunday’s win. Southern Illinois’ next match will be on Thursday at Indiana State, with kick-off being scheduled for 7 pm

Keep up with all the latest news and information on the Salukis by following the team on Twitter at @SIU_Soccer, on Facebook at Facebook.com/SalukiSoccer and on Instagram at @SIU_Soccer. Fans can also download the “Salukis” Mobile App on the App Store or Google Play Store.