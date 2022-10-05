Saluki Soccer to host ID Camp on November 13

CARBONDALE, Ill. – The Southern Illinois University soccer team will be hosting an ID Camp on Sunday, Nov. 13, for all girls in seventh grade and above. It will be two sessions and cost $125.00 USD. Camp information and a registration link are listed below.

Who: Girls 7th Grade and Above

Session 1: 9:15 am – 11:15 am

Session 2: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Location: Lew Hartzog Track and Field/Soccer Complex

Cost: $125

The Southern Illinois ID Soccer Camp is for aspiring female players who want to have exposure to the challenges of playing at the NCAA I level. In addition it will provide an opportunity to experience some of the unique training and coaching methods implemented within the Southern Illinois Soccer program. The Staff will include the SIU Head Coach Craig Roberts and Assistant Coaches Matt Ball , Alyssa Krause and Jake Edwards .

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022

8:30 am – 9:00 am Check In at Lew Hartzog Track and Field/Soccer Complex

9:15 am – 11:15 am Session 1

11:30 am – 12:30 pm Lunch and College Recruiting Presentation

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Session 2

What To Bring: Lunch, Ball (with your name on it), Shin guards, Cleats, indoor shoes, and a water bottle.

Contact: For additional questions, contact Matt Ball : [email protected]

Payment: Payment by Check or Cash will be accepted at check-in on the first day of camp. Write check out to ‘Southern Illinois University’ with ‘soccer camp’ in the memo.

Cancellation Policy: No cancellations made within 14 days of the camp date.

To pay by mail please send payment to the address below:

Southern Illinois University Athletics

Att: Head Soccer Coach

1490 Douglas Dr.

Carbondale, IL 62901-6620

All of our Camps and Clinics are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender)