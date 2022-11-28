Saluki Football lands 10 players on All-Conference teams


By Tom Weber, SIUSalukis.com

0CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced its postseason awards on Monday, and Southern Illinois landed 10 players on the All-Conference and All-Newcomer teams.

SIU defensive end Richie Hagarty was named first-team All-MVFC, while linebacker Branson Combs, wide receiver Avante Cox, fullback Jacob Garrettsafety PJ Jules and all-purpose back Javon Williams Jr. picked up second-team honors. Honorable mention All-MVFC selections were quarterback Nic BakerOffensive tackle Beau Branyan and wide receiver D’Ante’ Cox.

D’Ante’ Cox and linebacker Chris Harris Jr. were named to the league’s All-Newcomer teams.

In addition to the All-Conference and All-Newcomer teams, the MVFC announced five specialty awards.

  • Offensive Player of the Year: RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State
  • Defensive Player of the Year: LB Zeke Vandenburgh, Illinois State
  • Newcomer of the Year: WR Naseim Brantley, Western Illinois
  • Freshman of the Year: QB Cade Chambers, Indiana State
  • Bruce Craddock Coach of the Year: John Stiegelmeier, South Dakota State

