Saluki Football lands 10 players on All-Conference teams

CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced its postseason awards on Monday, and Southern Illinois landed 10 players on the All-Conference and All-Newcomer teams.

SIU defensive end Richie Hagarty was named first-team All-MVFC, while linebacker Branson Combs, wide receiver Avante Cox, fullback Jacob Garrett safety PJ Jules and all-purpose back Javon Williams Jr. picked up second-team honors. Honorable mention All-MVFC selections were quarterback Nic Baker Offensive tackle Beau Branyan and wide receiver D’Ante’ Cox.

D’Ante’ Cox and linebacker Chris Harris Jr. were named to the league’s All-Newcomer teams.

In addition to the All-Conference and All-Newcomer teams, the MVFC announced five specialty awards.