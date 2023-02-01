Saluki Football adds to Class of 2023

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois head coach Nick Hill announced the second-wave of signees for SIU’s Class of 2023, adding six more players to the fold on the first day of the February signing period.

Including the December signing day, the Salukis have added 29 players to the roster, featuring 15 incoming freshmen, five FCS transfers, five juco transfers, two Power Five transfers and two FBS transfers.



Jace Clark

Long Snapper, 6-0, 218, Freshman

Carbondale, Ill. | Carbondale HS

An All-South Seven Conference selection in 2021 and a Second-Team All-South pick in 2022 … Member of the Student Advisory council.

Colton Hoag

Tight End, 6-3, 230, Junior

Le Mars, Iowa | Le Mars HS

Transfer: Iowa Central Community College

Caught 16 passes for 227 yards and 4 TDs in two seasons at Iowa Central … Helped his team to Game One Bowl wins both seasons … At Le Mars HS, was a two-time All-Conference selection and four-time varsity letterwinner … Caught 59 passes for 681 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career … Participated in the 2021 Iowa Shrine Bowl game … A two-time Iowa state Qualifier and place Winner in wrestling.

Quentin Hunter-Colvin

Safety, 6-2, 195, Sophomore

Apex, NC | Apex HS

Transfer: Monroe College

Played in all 8 games in 2022 at Monroe College and led the team with 3 interceptions, while finishing fourth on the Squad with 28 tackles … Missed the 2021 season with a knee injury … Earned an Associates degree in Sports Management … An All-Conference linebacker and running back at Apex High School from 2017-19.

Drake Johnson

Safety, 6-0, 180, Junior

Missouri City, Texas | Ridge Point HS

Transfer: Texas State

Played in 7 games in two seasons at TSU, totaling 6 tackles, a pass Breakup and a forced fumble … At Mary Hardin Baylor (2019-20), started five games at cornerback as a sophomore, tallying 16 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and returned 2 interceptions for 42 yards … Blocked a punt on special teams … Started four games as a freshman, appearing in 12 … Tallied 3 interceptions and 25 total tackles.

Jake Parrella

Outside Linebacker, 6-1, 250, Sophomore

Cleveland, Ohio | Lutheran West HS

Transfer: Oregon State

Played one game against Montana State in 2022 and redshirted in 2021 … At Lutheran West, played outside linebacker as well as tight end and wide receiver … Credited with 44 tackles as a junior, adding 23 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two interceptions , three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and three defensive touchdowns … Offensively, caught 22 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns … Also lettered in basketball and earned second-team all-conference honors as a junior.