Saluki Basketball Signs Kennard Davis Jr. to NLI

Southern Illinois men’s basketball Coachannounced Wednesday that the program has signed Kennard Davis Jr., a 6-foot-6 guard from St. Louis, Missouri.

A three-star prospect by multiple recruiting services, Davis helped lead the Wolverines to a 27-4 record as a junior and averaged a team-high 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals per game. Rated as the 8th-best prospect in the state of Missouri and the 47th-best prospect in the Nation by 247Sports.com.

“I couldn’t be more excited to add Kennard and his family to our program,” Mullins said. “He is a Winner in every sense of the word. He has won two state championships with Vashon and won the EYBL Peach Jam Tournament this summer.”

During the summer, Davis was also a key player for MoKan Elite’s 17U team which won the Championship at the prestigious Nike EYBL Peach Jam.

He is a First Team All-Conference honoree and has helped Vashon to three-straight Missouri State championships. He scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed six rebounds to go with two steals in Vashon’s 57-49 state title-clinching game last year.

“Kennard is a versatile, explosive guard who can score in numerous ways. He has the ability to be an elite defender over his college career,” Mullins added. “I love how he can impact winning in so many different ways.”

Davis fielded offers from Saint Louis, Bradley, Illinois-Chicago and Sam Houston State before ultimately deciding on Southern Illinois. He plans to major in marketing at SIU.

