Saluda Arts Festival gears up for 18th year – The Tryon Daily Bulletin

Saluda Arts Festival gears up for the 18th year Published 2:14 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

SALUDA – The Saluda Downtown Foundation is proud to celebrate Saluda’s heritage and art culture at the 18th annual Saluda Arts Festival scheduled for May 20, 2023, in historic downtown Saluda.

Stretching along historic and charming Main Street, every art medium is represented in this popular annual event including paintings, pottery, metalwork, jewelry, sculptures, fiber, and more.

“Many of the artists who exhibit at the Saluda Arts Festival have been coming every year for 18 years,” said Lynn Casey, executive director of the Saluda Downtown Foundation, Inc., Sponsor of the event. “The event started in 2003 and was on a 2-year interruption during the Pandemic which did not deter the popular festival in 2022 with over 90 artists.”

The Saluda Downtown Foundation invites artists to complete online applications at Saluda.com.

The exhibit fee is $110 for the non-jury event and is due with the application. Festival organizers expect artists to apply early since some types of work (ie jewelry) will be accepted on a limited basis. Early entries will be given first choice of Booth location. More information for artists who wish to apply can be found at Saluda.com. Applications are due by March 1, 2023.

Because of the music heritage in Saluda, organizers plan to recognize local and regional performing artists this year and are reaching out to local musicians who would like to perform during the 18th annual event.

This year’s event will bring back the popular “Children’s Tent” and entertainment will include stilt walking and balloon artists.

Sponsorships of the event contribute to the funding for live entertainment, children’s activities, logistical organization, and more. If you want to be a part of this community event, or contribute a donation, please contact Beth Carson at [email protected]

The festival wouldn’t happen without its wonderful, dedicated volunteers. The Saluda Arts Festival needs volunteers to work one of five shifts on the day of the event. Shifts are assigned and Volunteer Orientation occurs prior to the event. Tasks include section leaders, section assistants, SAF information tent, parking supervisors at three lots, golf cart drivers and clean up.

“This is an easy way to give back to the community that doesn’t take a lot of time and one of the most fun things I do all year,” says Volunteer Amy Wood. If you are interested in volunteering at the Saluda Arts Festival, please contact Linda Bailey at [email protected]

“The Saluda Downtown Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization promoting the arts, cultural development, historic preservation, conservation, and beautification in its historic downtown.

Submitted by

Cathy Jackson