Salpointe’s boys soccer Dynasty strong as ever in 2022-23 under Wolfgang Weber

Salpointe head Coach Wolfgang Weber has won nine state titles (Andy Morales/AllSportsTucson.com)

Salpointe, under Tireless legendary Coach Wolfgang Weberis well on its way to making another defense of a state championship with a 7-0 record at the winter holiday break.

Weber, who has coached the Lancers to nine state titles including a couple in the last two seasons, is led by super sophomore forward Leo Gutierrez (10 goals and six assists).

Senior midfielder Nicolas Valenzuela (nine goals and four assists) is another threat.

The Lancers will play in the 2022 Arizona Soccer Showcase Hosted by Chandler Hamilton from Tuesday through Thursday.

Other top Southern Arizona boys teams at the break:

Sunnyside (6-1): Casey O’Brien’s team is off to a strong start with the only setback a 2-0 loss to very talented Phoenix Brophy Prep in a tournament played in Tempe. Senior forward Ivan Felix (seven goals and four assists) is one of the top players in Southern Arizona along with fellow senior midfielder Joe Duran (five goals). Another star of the future, sophomore midfielder Adrian Gutierrez has four goals and two assists. Circle the calendar: Sunnyside visits Salpointe on Jan. 11. The Blue Devils will also compete in the Arizona Soccer Showcase at Chandler Hamilton from Tuesday to Thursday.

Walden Grove (4-2): The Red Wolves’ two losses are to Salpointe in the Brandon Bean Classic and at home in a regular-season game. Walden Grove senior forward Joseph Miranda (seven goals and four assists) is the leader who is one of the top players in Southern Arizona.

Rincon/University (4-1): Keep an eye on the senior striker Voltaire Tillakembaye as one of the top local players. An all-region selection last year by AllSportsTucson.com, he comes out of the Renegades Soccer Club in Tucson. The Rangers are coached by a long-time legendary coach Roxanne Taylor, who is in the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame. Taylor’s team will compete in the TUSD Boys Soccer Invitational at Palo Verde from Jan. 3-5.

