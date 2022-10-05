Salpointe to host the Lancer Volleyball Classic this week

Well. 3 Salpointe beat No. 1 Canyon del Oro 3-1 (16-25, 25-18, 31-29, 25-20) Tuesday night on the road with junior setter Sophia Hernandez collecting 30 assists and senior outside Frankie Pieroni putting down 13 kills.

The Lancer improved to 11-0 in power-ranking matches and the Dorados moved to 9-1. Salpointe is hosting the Lancer classic this Friday and Saturday and Canyon del Oro is taking part in the Birdcage Invitational Hosted by Chaparral the following weekend….

Updated: 1A-6A high school volleyball state rankings Entering today. Well. 3 Salpointe defeated No. 1 CDO Tonight in 4A action. @AndyMorales8 reporting on that one later. https://t.co/5Im0Jv6tPt — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) October 5, 2022

SALPOINTE LANCER FALL CLASSIC

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

Catalina Foothills vs. Rincon/UHS, 10 a.m

Salpointe vs. Mountain View, 10 a.m

Mica Mountain vs. Tucson, 11 a.m

Tanque Verde vs. Marana, 11 a.m

Catalina Foothills vs. Tucson, Noon

Salpointe vs. Marana, Noon

Mica Mountain vs. Rincon/UHS, 1 p.m

Tanque Verde vs. Mountain View, 1 p.m

Rincon/UHS vs. Tucson, 2 p.m

Mountain View vs. Marana, 2 p.m

Catalina Foothills vs. Mica Mountain, 3 p.m

Salpointe vs. Tanque Verde, 3 p.m

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

Bracket Play: 9 am – 1 pm

