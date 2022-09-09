Salpointe football maneuvering its way in 6A

Tucson Salpointe Catholic was just too good not to wind up in 6A under the Arizona Interscholastic Association annual football conference realignment rules.

Now the Lancers are Road Lancers.

Playing in the East Valley Region with Mesa Red Mountain, Mesa Mountain View, Gilbert Williams Field and Queen Creek, they only have two games against Southern Arizona teams — Vail Cienega and Tucson Mica Mountain.

The rest are against Valley schools. They traveled 126 miles (one way) to Scottsdale Chaparral, a 23-20 overtime loss, last week. On Friday, they go 145 miles to take on Anthem Boulder Creek.

Coach Eric Rogers said he likes the challenge of ramping up the schedule this year with Mostly Valley competition, but he knows how daunting this can be, being the only Tucson school playing in the top conference for football.

