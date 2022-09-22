Salmon River Fine Arts Center online auction | Arts and Entertainment
PULASKI – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center will hold their annual online auction from 6-8 pm on Sept. 30. Early bidding and preview starts Friday, Sept. 23 by visiting https://srfac.betterworld.org and will run through 8 pm, Saturday, Sept. 30. Simply select the 2022 auction link and register to bid. The host website will even allow people to set a max bid so that bids will automatically be placed to outbid new bidders up to the max bid amount.
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center will host a virtual party on Facebook Live from 6-8 pm on Sept. 30 for the final countdown of the auction. The Facebook event will be emceed with commentary on how the auction items are doing throughout the evening and feature live music by singer songwriter and luthier, Mark Wahl accompanied by fellow musician Marc Warner. If people like what they hear, they can even bid on a house concert with these local musicians. Many know Wahl from his leadership of the Oswego Music Hall.
.