Salk Volleyball Bounces Back with Record-Breaking Win

Stephanie Gruber

PRESS RELEASE – USC Salkehatchie’s volleyball team defeated Guilford Tech 3 – 1 in a season-record-breaking performance. The team had a season-high 34 kills, 98 digs and 15 aces. Individually, Tamyra Hunt had a season-record 13 kills, 3 blocks, and 3 aces; Imani Young had 2 kills, 16 digs, and 3 aces; Jarelle Mazzolli recorded a season-high 29 assists, 5 kills, 23 digs, and 2 aces; and Jess Fluharty had 30 digs and 21 serves received passes.

“Tonight’s win against Guilford Tech was the culmination of a season’s worth of hard work, perseverance, and grit. When we played them earlier in the season they beat us through sheer strength, teamwork, and defensive scrappiness. They deserved that win. But tonight, it was our turn. The work we’ve done on and off the court to become the team we are today has finally paid off. We earned every single point we got tonight. I couldn’t be prouder of them,” Coach Dani Aquino said.

The win comes after a disappointing loss to USC Lancaster earlier in the week. The admission proceeds from the Dig Pink match against Lancaster raised funds for metastatic breast cancer research and treatment.

“Dig Pink events supporting the Side-Out Foundation are an important tradition in the volleyball community. It’s important not only to me as the daughter of a breast cancer survivor, but also to keep the Salk community engaged in its purpose,” Aquino said.

The Lady Indians will play in the Region 10 tournament on Oct. 28 and 29 in Raleigh, NC