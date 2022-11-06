Salisbury Pushes Past Football – Kean University

Union, NJ (11/5/22) – The Kean University football team lost the seesaw battle with Salisbury University by the final of 32-17 on Saturday afternoon.

The Sea Gulls (8-1, 5-0 NJAC) will host Christopher Newport University (7-2, 5-0 NJAC) next Saturday for the NJAC Championship to see who will earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Cougars used their second possession of the game to put up the game’s first touchdown as Robbie Nungesser found Dazzy Iannuzzio in the middle as he outran the SU defense for a 74 yard touchdown strike. George Chrissafis added the extra point for an early 7-0 lead.

Salisbury tied things up at the beginning of the second quarter as Dario Belizaire rushed the final four yards of a 44 yard drive.

The Sea Gulls added to their lead later in the quarter as Andrew Petrino kicked a 27 yard field goal to go ahead, 10-7.

The Cougars answered right back on their next possession, also with a 27 yard field goal to knot the game back up at 10-all.

SU used six minutes off the clock to start the third quarter and marched 75 yards down the field to regain the lead with a Joey Bildstein one yard plunge. Aaron Cottrell blocked the extra point to keep the score at 16-10.

The Sea Gulls benefitted with a controversial 70 yard pick-six play on Kean’s next possession to add to their lead (23-10).

That didn’t stop the Cougars who added seven points on their next drive, marching 75 yards on 10 plays, capped with a three yard pass to Iannuzzio to cut the deficit back down to six (23-17).

SU used to big plays in the fourth quarter, a 44 yard pass to Hunter Cleaver for a touchdown (29-17) and a 41 yard run by Jaden Davis that eventually led to a 30 yard field goal for what would be the final.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS:

Nunguesser was 24-of-50 for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Iannuzzio had nine catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Ben Hutchins was 8-for-18 for 170 yards, one touchdown and 20 rushing yards.

UP NEXT:

Kean heads to TCNJ for a Friday night matchup to close out the 2022 season.