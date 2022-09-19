Salina high school golfer heads to Pebble Beach golf tour

Salina high school golfer heads to Pebble Beach golf tour

Hunter Newell is about to have the experience that most professional golfers dream of.

The Sacred Heart junior is playing at Pebble Beach Golf Links in the Pure Insurance Championship tournament from September 20-25 in California. The event is televised nationally on the Golf Channel.

Newell, who picked up a golf club at a young age, has played with Salina’s First Tee for years to develop his golf skills further. Youth participating in the program learn the game’s principles and life skills. His hard work, determination and competitive nature have contributed to Sacred Heart’s 2A State title this year and earned him a place in the Pebble Beach tournament.

More:Salina South senior Sydney Anderes records 1,000 career digs in volleyball

The Pebble Beach tournament

Ranging in ages from 14 to 18, the First Tee participants compete for the Pro-Junior Team title. The teens represent 52 First Tee chapters from across the country. Newell learned his application to play in the tournament was selected when he witnessed his name announced on Golf Channel’s “Golf Today.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button