Salina high school golfer heads to Pebble Beach golf tour

Hunter Newell is about to have the experience that most professional golfers dream of.

The Sacred Heart junior is playing at Pebble Beach Golf Links in the Pure Insurance Championship tournament from September 20-25 in California. The event is televised nationally on the Golf Channel.

Newell, who picked up a golf club at a young age, has played with Salina’s First Tee for years to develop his golf skills further. Youth participating in the program learn the game’s principles and life skills. His hard work, determination and competitive nature have contributed to Sacred Heart’s 2A State title this year and earned him a place in the Pebble Beach tournament.

The Pebble Beach tournament

Ranging in ages from 14 to 18, the First Tee participants compete for the Pro-Junior Team title. The teens represent 52 First Tee chapters from across the country. Newell learned his application to play in the tournament was selected when he witnessed his name announced on Golf Channel’s “Golf Today.”

The competition features top professionals on the PGA TOUR Champions’ circuit, teenagers from First Tee chapters, and teams of amateurs. Play is conducted on Friday and Saturday at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The final round will be contested at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Sunday, where 24 First Tee Juniors (12 girls and 12 boys) compete based on their 36-hole performance. The tournament will crown one male and one female First Tee Junior Champion on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Endless hours of practice and playing for his father, Sacred Heart golf Coach Patrick Newell, contribute to his success on the course, said Hunter Newell.

“It has really helped me, especially when I play against him (Patrick),” Hunter Newell said. “He has great eyes for my swing. They can quickly digest my swing and tell me what I need to do.”

Patrick Newell, who also teaches advanced math at Salina Central High School, notes that his son’s humility and persistence make him the player he is today. Plus, years of practice.

“I was the dad out there that always had them on the course,” Patrick Newell said. “They (Hunter) just took to golf. They always wanted to play.”

Hunter Newell puts in hours, until it’s too dark to play, of practice on any given day. Pebble Beach’s greens are fast, so he is working on smaller putts and chipping to hit the ball higher and achieve more spin.

Self-motivation

“I have watched previous events at Pebble Beach. I’ve talked to some people,” Hunter Newell said. “The course has fast greens. It’s one of the toughest golf courses in the US”

Those challenges fuel his drive to play to his best.

The tournament provides two days to practice before the competition begins. When the announcer calls his name to step up to the tee box at Pebble Beach, Hunter Newell knows how to prepare.

“I normally try and block out all sound and noise, so I can focus,” he said. “The most important thing is that you start off on a great note. You want to hit a good ball to impress people.”

Patrick Newell notes that to be a good golfer, one has to be self-motivated.

“Hunter has earned his way to Pebble Beach through the hard work and effort that he’s put in to improve himself as a person and his game,” he said.

The tournament’s rules do not allow the Elder Newell to caddy for his son, but that’s okay with him.

“When we go on the trip, I just want to watch,” Patrick Newell said. “I want to spectate and be his dad.”

Hunter Newell knows the people who have made his road to the tournament possible.

“I would like to thank all the fundraisers First Tee chapter for giving me all the tips, all knowledge, in and outside the game, that helped me get in this position. I’m grateful for my parents and First Tee,” he said. “It feels so great.”

After the tournament, Hunter Newell has clear goals for his future in golf, becoming a golf pro instructing others who want to improve their skills.

“I really like all of the mental thought that has to go into the game,” he said. “If I can ever reach perfection on the golf course, then I know I’ve done something in my life.”