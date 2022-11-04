05 Nov 2022

| 06:12am IST

Saligao shines a light on great literature and music

Saligao will be buzzing with activity for five days from November 5 onwards, as the village will play host to a series of programs at the Saligao Book Festival at the Saligao Institute, which will feature Writers and Musicians

Dolcy D’Cruz

One of the oldest village Institutes in Goa, the Saligao Institute is going strong even after 93 years of existence. The main reason for its vibrancy is the members who have rejuvenated the institute with different events and programs which involve the community. These next five days, the Institute will be the place to be, whether you are from Saligao or any part of Goa, you can also participate in the programs from music, books and poetry. The Saligao Book Festival will be held at Saligao Institute from November 5 to 11, from 5 pm onwards.

“This is part of the ongoing efforts to rebuild our 93-year-old Saligao Institute (SI). We are keen to try anything that builds community and attracts audiences back to small, community, not-for-profit spaces. Like with our other ventures, this one is organized by the committee, which has been working since 2019 to revive the SI. Of course, we depend a lot on the help of others, authors, musicians, poets, and Broadway, which is taking the trouble to bring a catchy range of their books to the village,” says architect Dean D’Cruz, president of Saligao Institute.

Speaking about the planning of the festival, he adds, “The festival has been talked about for the last 2-3 months, as an idea. It fell in place quite fast. There is no registration. It is free and open to all. We welcome everyone to join the discussions. Books will be sold by Goa’s biggest bookshop, Broadway, who is sponsoring a part of the event.”

Along with rare and educative books presented by Broadway, one can even shop at the Weekly Saligao market, Made in Saligao market which also opens in the same week.

Publisher of Goa 1556, Frederick Noronha, a member of the committee, informs about the Institute and its activities to involve everyone, “We have ten members on the committee. The total membership is approximately 400 members. But over the years, many have passed on, and some have migrated. Hence, we are extending our activities to have a wider range and stay active. Such institutions are useful for the Villages and Goa as a whole. In Tivim, I noticed there are three clubs. St Anne’s (Bodiem), St Christopher’s, and another club. But we need to change to the times, and make our activities attractive to a wider group.”

Explaining the running of the institute with its high costs, Frederick their first attempt at the pay-what-you-wish initiative for Musicians has been working well. “People are not charged a fixed rate to enter. That way, nobody stays out due to prices, and the musician also gets his appreciation. We have more such plans soon. We are also having an open mic session where anyone can come and sing. A series of village talks started well, but got disrupted by the pandemic. People are pushing for sports to restart, but we have some repairs to be done. With an architect heading the team, it shouldn’t be tough!,” he says.

With the winning combination of books and music, there will be many noted authors talking about their books and their experience of writing and publishing their works. There will be a special focus on Goa books, special bargain books, children’s books, encyclopaedias and dictionaries, imported books, fiction and educational and general knowledge books. Canticle Chorus with its members, Giselle Dias, Lynn Dias, Nikita Machado, Joseph Ribeiro, and Sara Barnetto will

enthral the audience with their melodious voices.