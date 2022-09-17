Saliba’s stunner Tops our Goal of the Month poll! | Goal of the month | News

William Saliba’s Wonder Strike against Bournemouth was voted your Goal of the Month for August, presented by Sportsbet.io!

Our French centre-back finished off the scoring in our 3-0 win at the Cherries, to reward our amazing away support who had been singing his chant in fine voice all afternoon.

The move started with a free-kick, taken short by our Skipper Martin Odegaard. Gabriel Martinelli then sped down the right wing and played a cross deep into Granit Xhaka, who spotted Saliba unmarked on the edge of the box.

With a one-touch finish, Saliba curled the ball deliciously into the top right-hand corner – a Strike that was enough to make Alex Zinchenko hold his head in pure disbelief.

Saliba’s goal finished with over 50 per cent of the vote, with Gabriel Jesus’ effortless curler against Leicester coming in second.

In the same match, Martinelli’s instant response to a Leicester goal claimed the third spot in our poll.

Click the ‘Play’ button above to watch our top-three goals from August, presented by Sportsbet.io.