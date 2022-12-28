Sales of Carolina Beach’s parking and re-entry passes, golf cart permits to begin soon

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) – Sales of Carolinas Beach’s 2023 parking passes, re-entry decals and golf cart permits will begin soon, town officials recently announced.

Listed below are the types of permits, who is eligible to purchase and the dates they go on sale:

Jan. 3, 2023 (can be purchased in person at Town Hall)

Golf Cart Permit: Available to all permanent Carolina Beach Residents and property/business owners for a cost of $60 each. A completed application with insurance information and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with Carolina Beach address).

Jan. 17, 2023 (can be purchased in person at Town Hall, the parking office, or online at https://bit.ly/3YRzL1j)

Digital Parking Pass: Available to all permanent Carolina/Kure Beach Residents and property/business owners for a cost of $40 each. Vehicle registration and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with a Carolina/Kure Beach address).

Re-entry Decal: Available to all permanent Carolina Beach Residents and property/business owners at no cost through March 31. A fee of $20 will be charged for re-entry Decals obtained after March 31. Vehicle registration and proof of Residency or property/business ownership is required ( tax bill, lease copy, or Utility bill with Carolina Beach address).

Low Speed ​​Vehicle Digital Parking Pass: Available to all permanent Carolina/Kure Beach Residents and property/business owners for a cost of $40 each. Vehicle registration and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with a Carolina/Kure Beach address). Non-residents may also purchase at a cost of $100 each.

CBD Employee Digital Parking Pass: Available to Carolina Beach Central Business District (CBD) business owners to purchase for employees working in the CBD. Cost: $100 each; completed application required.

Purchases made with a credit/debit card online or in person may be subject to additional third-party transaction fees.

If you have any questions about purchasing a 2023 parking pass, re-entry decal, or golf cart permit, please contact the parking office at 910-458-4614 or Town Hall at 910-458-2999.

