Salernitana president Iervolino praises January signing Ochoa

Despite conceding eight times in a Serie A thrashing by Atalanta at the weekend, new Salernitana goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has been praised by club president Danilo Iervolino.

Salernitana chief lauds “incredible” Ochoa

“Ochoa is a great signing, an incredible goalkeeper who strengthens the team,” Iervolino told an interview with Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. “We also have [Luigi] Sepe, two number ones in goal that can make a difference, they are extraordinary.”

Clash with top-of-the-table Napoli up next

Following Sunday’s 8-2 defeat in Bergamo, Salernitana this weekend face Napoli, a team that is eight points clear at the top of the Italian league table. Iervolino knows this Clash will be very difficult for the Granata because, in his view, the Neapolitans play the best football in Europe.

“We’re up against a team that has only lost once in Serie A [this season], they said. “They play incredible football, but we have to fight tooth and nail against everyone we play. Nobody in Europe plays better stuff than Napoli – they’re so strong, with the likes of [Victor] Osimhen in their ranks. Taking points off the leaders will be a tough challenge.”

Mexico colleagues to come face to face

Salernitana currently sit 16th in Serie A with 18 points – nine clear of the relegation zonewhich is occupied by Hellas Verona, Sampdoria and Cremonese.

Meanwhile, leaders Napoli have 47 points. This weekend there could be a Duel of Mexicans, as Ochoa’s international team-mate Hirving Lozano plays for the Partenopei.