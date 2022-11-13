Salem football beats Rival Paulsboro for Central Jersey Group 1 title

SALEM – The grills were fired up long before the Salem High School football team made its traditional march down Walnut Street.

Rams fans lined the fence both inside the stadium and along the street trying to catch a glimpse of a program that’s a lifeline of the community.

The energy and Joy that enveloped the city Saturday morning seemed lost in the middle of October, when Salem suffered its first three-game losing streak since going 0-10 in 2012. There was finger pointing among the players and a lost sense of direction.

Yet, there Salem stood a little more than a month later, celebrating a Championship in a sea of ​​blue and white after many had already rung the bell on their campaign.

