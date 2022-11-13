Salem football beats Rival Paulsboro for Central Jersey Group 1 title

SALEM – The grills were fired up long before the Salem High School football team made its traditional march down Walnut Street.

Rams fans lined the fence both inside the stadium and along the street trying to catch a glimpse of a program that’s a lifeline of the community.

The energy and Joy that enveloped the city Saturday morning seemed lost in the middle of October, when Salem suffered its first three-game losing streak since going 0-10 in 2012. There was finger pointing among the players and a lost sense of direction.

Yet, there Salem stood a little more than a month later, celebrating a Championship in a sea of ​​blue and white after many had already rung the bell on their campaign.

More:Woodbury’s road to South Jersey title began on the blacktop

The second-seeded Rams put forth arguably their best effort of the entire campaign as they rolled through their rival, No. 4-seeded Paulsboro, 33-14, for the Central Jersey Group 1 title, the first time in school history the team has ever won back-to-back crowns.

“They counted us out,” head Coach Montrey Wright screamed to his players as he held the Trophy above his head. “They counted us out, right? They counted us out, and guess what, they can count us back in.”

The Fortitude the Rams showed this season was symbolic of their surroundings.

Take four-year starting quarterback Jahki Coates. The face of the team for much of his career took a mental health break in the middle of their losing streak to center himself both on the field and off it. All he’s done in his return is lead.

He spent 39 hours studying film in preparation for Paulsboro and it paid off as he threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another.

“Look around, tailgating, stands are packed at a high school game, you can just tell how much football means to this city,” Coates said. “It means a lot to me too. When I step into these lines I do it for my family first, I do it for my team and I do it for the city.”

More:Millville High School football makes dramatic 4th-quarter comeback to win Sectional title

Then there’s sophomore Omarion Pierce, a somewhat Overlooked receiver this season, that kept his head down, kept working and produced a pair of TD grabs in the biggest game of the season.

“Got his opportunity,” Wright said. “Obviously Abdul (Bell) went down, he’s the next guy up. Next guy up, and he wanted to play hard for Abdul, that was his goal, and he was successful.”

Want perseverance? How about Zaheim Jones. The senior tailback lost his starting job to Bell in the middle of the season, but when Bell injured his leg in the Sectional semis against Glassboro, Jones was thrust back into the lead role.

Jones, who’s never missed a single day of high school despite COVID and all the other hurdles students have to clear, produced a career-best 129 yards on the ground as he was the heartbeat of the offense.

“Me losing my spot, it influenced me, it inspired me to keep working because I had way more to do,” Jones said.

More:Nightmare start forgotten, Willingboro football worked for ‘dream season’, title

How about a defense that gave up 14 points in the first half against Big Red holding their opponent to negative-7 yards in the final two quarters, preventing a Paulsboro comeback.

There was no blaming each other at halftime, no adjustments. They stuck together and played better.

“We just executed,” said junior lineman Detric Simmons, who had a pair of second-half sacks.

The Rams’ might’ve cracked a few weeks earlier. Not now. This Brotherhood is strong. It fights for each other. It fights for its city, and its fight for a state Championship continues with South Jersey 1 Champion Woodbury on the Docket next.

“It shows that there’s still hope in Salem,” Simmons said. “Everybody can still come together. No matter what goes on around here, everybody can still come back together.”

Josh Friedman has produced award-winning South Jersey sports coverage for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times for more than a decade. If you have or know of an interesting story to tell, reach out on Twitter at @JFriedman57 or via email at [email protected] You can also contact him at 856-486-2431. Help support local Journalism with a subscription.