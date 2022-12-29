Sale of Works by Kathleen Spencer Johns | Arts
Kathleen Spencer Johns has always had a soft spot for the elderly. As a high school art teacher, she had a strong desire to impart to her students the Wonders and wisdom of connecting Deeply with others from all walks of life. So when she and her students had an opportunity to serve the Taos Pueblo, she was delighted that Elders would be a part of the journey.
Lillian Romero, the director of the Taos Pueblo Senior Center, was a huge inspiration to Spencer Johns because of her commitment to improving the lives of the Pueblo elders. Romero would only retire after more of her dreams for the senior center were realized. Unfortunately, her life was cut short, and she passed.
.