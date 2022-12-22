Saldana Drafted in Inaugural MASL College Draft

Mesquite Outlaws Release

CANYON, Texas – In the Inaugural Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) Collegiate draft, the Mesquite Outlaws selected West Texas A&M’s Giancarlo Saldana . The Outlaws claimed Saldana in the first round with the 14th overall pick.

Saldana, a native of nearby Fort Worth, Texas, finished his career at WT with 58 points on 24 goals and 10 assists in 39 games. During his nearly 2,100 minutes of play in Maroon & White, Saldana netted 10 game-winners. Over the course of his career, Saldana was named Lone Star Conference (LSC) Player of the Week five times, United Soccer Coaches Division II Player of the Week, LSC Newcomer of the Year, a two-time United Soccer Coaches All-South Central Region honoree, and Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Region member.

Founded in 2019, the Mesquite Outlaws are a proud member of the MASL. Owned by Mehrdad Moayedi, the Outlaws play in the legendary Mesquite Arena, home to the famed Mesquite Rodeo, where they bring excitement, entertainment, and energy to soccer fans across North Texas and beyond. For more information, visit MesquiteOutlaws.com.

The Major Arena Soccer League represents the highest level of professional arena soccer in the world. The MASL features teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico. The MASL is currently incorporated as a 501(c)6 not for profit corporation formed to promote the business and sport of arena soccer.