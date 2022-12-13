Salary, contract details for new Bulls Coach Alex Golesh

New USF football Coach Alex Golesh will make $2.5 million for the first three years of his six-year deal, according to the contract obtained Monday by the Tampa Bay Times through an open-records request.

His deal, dated Dec. 3 and effective on the Monday he was introduced, includes a $500,000 base salary and $2 million in Supplemental pay for things like media appearances and fundraising events. The Supplemental figure jumps to $2.1 million for 2026-28. Golesh will also receive $800 a month for a car stipend and $35,000 in moving expenses.

Although Golesh’s full pay is comparable to the $2.4 million the Bulls paid Jeff Scott last season, USF has increased its salary pool for assistant coaches and support staff. It starts at $4.5 million for Golesh’s staff — an increase of $750,000 from what the Bulls had agreed to pay Scott’s staff for the 2023 year.

If Golesh left for another job next year, he would owe $3 million. That figure decreases to $500,000 in 2028.

If USF fires Golesh without cause, the Bulls owe him 20 weeks of his $500,000 base salary. That number does not include any money from private organizations, like the USF Foundation.

USF and Golesh agree to renegotiate his salary if USF joins a Power Five conference, but Golesh’s raise will be at least $1 million annually.

The contract lists several performance-related bonuses for Golesh, starting with $10,000 if he wins eight regular-season games.

Other bonuses

Conference Championship game appearance: $25,000

Conference Championship: $50,000

Finishing between 16th and 25th in the College Football Playoff rankings: $20,000

Finishing between 11th and 15th in the CFP rankings: $30,000

Top-10 finish in CFP rankings: $50,000

Beating a top-10 team: $10,000

Bowl game appearance: $25,000

Bowl win: $50,000

Playoff appearance: $200,000

