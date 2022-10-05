Salah’s goal from the stands shows a new angle of Henderson’s mimic run

There’s always something special about watching a goal but from a new angle from the stands and this new vantage point for Mo Salah’s Rangers penalty is great.

Not only does it provide a new angle of the finish but also Jordan Henderson’s mimic of the Egyptian King’s run-up to the spot.

READ MORE: (Video) Hilarious van Dijk shove remarkably similar to Celtic moment against Rangers

The moment from our Skipper has already been compared to what James Milner did in the Community Shield, but this angle perhaps showcases it better.

This clip also shows the jubilant Kop end and our No.11’s teammates, as the whole stadium came together to celebrate the converted penalty.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR is Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

That’s now his 36 Champions League goals in 61 appearances in the competition, for the Reds.

You can watch the video of Salah’s goal via @Davina51026186 on Twitter:

Mo Salah 🇪🇬 👑 GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL pic.twitter.com/UGlx8yRoGG — Red Leader Davinalan-Vos Klopp (@Davina51026186) October 4, 2022

#Ep61 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Keita in a makeweight deal for Bellingham? Manic October… and more!