Salah makes history after Firmino masterclass: Liverpool winners, Losers and ratings from Rangers Rout

Roberto Firmino:

If this is to be Roberto Firmino’s last year at Liverpool, he looks determined to make sure it’s a memorable one.

The Brazilian has been the Reds’ most decisive player in recent weeks, and he made another huge contribution here, putting on a masterclass to drag his side back into the game after the shock of conceding early.

Firmino rose highest to head Liverpool level, seven minutes after Scott Arfield had Shook them to their boots with the opener, and he was in the right place again, 10 minutes after half time, to convert Joe Gomez’s Delicious cross at the far post.

Then came the party piece, a sumptuous backheeled assist for Darwin Nunez to make it 3-1. He Departed soon after to a standing ovation from the traveling Reds, and no wonder. Without their No.9 right now, who knows where Liverpool would be?

Mohamed Salah:

No starting place? No problem! Mo Salah could have been the headline-grabber for all the wrong reasons here, left out of Klopp’s XI having been substituted in the defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Signs of decline, perhaps, in the Relentless Egyptian?

Erm, well. On they came, 68 minutes on the clock and Liverpool leading 3-1. Within seven minutes he’d scored, and just over six minutes later he had bagged a historic hat-trick.

They were great finishes, too. Rangers may have given up the Ghost – their final half hour was a little short of disgraceful – but this was exactly what Salah, and Klopp, wanted. What they needed. The Egyptian King is back on his throne. City be warned.

Harvey Elliott:

Elliott rounded off the scoring three minutes from time, after a long wait for VAR to check a possible offside against Diogo Jota. It was no more than the 19-year-old deserved.

This was a mature, classy performance from Elliott, who caused havoc on the right flank, playing with maturity, conviction and desire at a time when his team needed him to.

He was the one, when Liverpool struggled initially, who took the fight to Rangers, seeking out the ball and driving at defenders. He had a big part to play in Liverpool’s second goal, finding Joe Gomez with a super touch before the full-back crossed for Firmino, and his link-up play was sharp all night long.

When he plays like this, he brings out the best in others, and he connects relentlessly with Nunez, with Firmino, with Fabio Carvalho and, eventually, with Salah. A night to remember, for a very special young talent.