Sakota, Silverstein Set to Serve Men’s Basketball as Captains in 2022-23

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Senior guard Luka Sakota and junior guard Sam Silverstein are set to serve Harvard University men’s basketball as Captains during the 2022-23 season, Tommy Amaker The Thomas G. Stemberg ’71 Family Endowed Coach for Harvard Men’s Basketball, announced at the team’s Crimson Madness event on Friday night.

A native of Etobicoke, Ontario, Sakota started all 26 games during the 2022-23 season and averaged 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. For the year, he shot 36.0 percent from 3-point distance, 40.4 percent from the field, and 83.0 percent from the free throw line. Sakota scored in double figures 17 a season ago, including netting a season-high 19 points at Siena (Nov. 22).

A native of Glencoe, Ill., Silverstein played in all 26 games last winter in his first season of action with the Crimson. He posted 4.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3-point distance. Silverstein scored in double figures three times, including 16 points against MIT (Nov. 20), 12 against Yale (Feb. 9), and 10 against Cornell (Jan. 22).

Harvard opens its 2022-23 season at Morehouse College in Atlanta on Monday, Nov. 7 at 5:00 pm and hosts its home opener against Siena on Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+).

Fans can purchase tickets online at tickets.gocrimson.com.