Saka – It’s my best goal for sure! | Quotes | News

Bukayo Saka was all smiles after his Player of the Match performance in our enthralling 3-2 win over Manchester United.

The Winger was at his dazzling best on Sunday, and capped a tremendous display with the second goal, firing low into the corner from outside the area.

It was the academy product’s eighth goal of the season, and 31st overall for the club, and he believes it’s the best of the lot.

Here’s a full transcript of his post-match interview with Arsenal Media…

On the win…

I can’t put it into words. We know how big this game is, the history between the two clubs, and also looking at the table, how big it would be if we won this. We managed to do it, so you could see from the Celebrations how much it meant to everyone.

On the spirit of the team…

I think today we showed we can play at another level. We can play when there’s pressure on us. I think it’s the earliest time this season we’ve gone behind and we fought back, and even until the end, we kept going until the last minute, and got the breakthrough with Eddie. I’m so happy for him.

On his goal…

It’s my best goal for sure. I don’t think any other goal can argue with this one, and for what it meant as well. So yeah.

On the Emirates atmosphere…

It’s unbelievable, it’s a pleasure. Every game I come here I’m always looking forward to it, I’m always playing with a smile because I know even if we make a mistake, even if we go behind, the fans are going to push us on, like they did again today and create something special in the end. So I’m really happy to play here.

On what the manager said…

Obviously enjoy tonight, because we deserve to, but next week when it’s time to go again, and the FA Cup we go again to win that game, and when the Premier League resumes again we have to be ready to go again. Each game, each game, each game. We can do well if we keep playing like this.

On his confidence…

Yes definitely, I’m playing with a lot of confidence, playing with a smile, playing with freedom and everyone around me is playing so well. It’s a pleasure to play in this team. I enjoy every game, definitely.