Saints Would Consider This Alvin Kamara Trade

Christian McCaffrey might not be the only superstar running back who is moved before the NFL trade deadline passes.

There’s some trade chatter surrounding Alvin Kamara as Nov. 1 nears. The Saints obviously shouldn’t consider a full-blown fire sale like some other teams around the league, but at 2-5 on the season, it might benefit New Orleans to look ahead to the future. And as far as valuable trade chips go, Kamara is one of the premier options on the Saints’ roster.

One of the more significant Kamara trade reports came courtesy of Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, who floated a potential landing spot for the five-time Pro Bowl selection based on intel he received from an Anonymous NFL general manager.

“There have been conflicting reports on Alvin Kamara, but one GM told me he thought the Saints would consider moving him to the Eagles if Philadelphia gives them back the first-rounder they traded in April,” Breer wrote.

“The Saints are in an interesting spot, with a very talented roster and a record that doesn’t reflect it. And so Mickey Loomis has received calls. Whether he’d be willing to really listen to Kamara or Michael Thomas remains to be seen. But there are some second-tier types such as Nick Vannett and Marquez Callaway who could be moved.”

Philadelphia acquired the aforementioned first-rounder in an eight-pick trade with New Orleans back in April. The Eagles would still have their own first-round pick next year if they made this hypothetical trade with the Saints and Kamara is under contract through the 2025 season. This isn’t a move Philly needs to make, but general manager Howie Roseman has never been afraid to shake things up.

As for the here and now, the Eagles on Sunday will host the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Saints are set to welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.