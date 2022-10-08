Saints vs. Seahawks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NFL picks, Week 5 best bets from proven model

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) are set to host the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) at 1 pm ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans is coming off a hard-fought 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, while the Seahawks won a 48-45 Shootout over the Detroit Lions in Week 4. Quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) has been ruled out for New Orleans. Veteran Andy Dalton will start in place of Winston. Seattle is 2-2 against the spread, while the Saints are 1-3 ATS in 2022.

New Orleans is favored by 5 points in the latest Saints vs. Seahawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 45.

Saints vs. Seahawks spread: Saints -5

Saints vs. Seahawks over/under: 45 points

What you need to know about the Saints

It was a hard-fought matchup, but New Orleans had to settle for a 28-25 loss against the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday in London. No one had a standout game offensively for New Orleans, but the Saints got scores from QB Taysom Hill, WR Chris Olave, and RB Latavius ​​Murray.

The Saints have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the NFL through four weeks. At times, they look like a team that could push for a playoff spot in the NFC, and at other times they look like a team that will be playing for a high pick in next April’s NFL Draft. One of the biggest issues for New Orleans has been ball security. The Saints rank dead last in the NFL with 11 turnovers Entering Week 5. That said, they are the more talented team in this matchup. If they can take care of the ball, the Saints will have an excellent chance at snapping their current three-game losing streak.

What you need to know about the Seahawks

Speaking of close games: The Seahawks were hampered by 84 penalty yards against the Detroit Lions this past Sunday, but luckily for them that wasn’t the tale of the game. Seattle slid past Detroit 48-45. RB Rashaad Penny had a Stellar game for the Seahawks as he rushed for two TDs and 151 yards on 17 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Penny has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Penny’s sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Quarterback Geno Smith has played at a very high level for Seattle through four weeks. The 31-year-old has completed 77.3% of his passes for 1,037 yards, six touchdowns, two interceptions and a quarterback rating of 108.0. Smith and the Seahawks will face a tough test against a New Orleans defense that has allowed only three passing touchdowns in 2022.

