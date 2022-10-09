Saints vs. Seahawks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NFL picks, Week 5 best bets from advanced model

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) hit the road for a Matchup with the New Orleans Saints (1-3) at the Caesars Superdome. The Seahawks are coming off a thrilling 48-45 Shootout win over the Detroit Lions, while the Saints are looking to rebound from a 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. Andy Dalton will be making the start for New Orleans after Jameis Winston (back) was ruled out earlier this week. New Orleans is 1-3 against the spread in 2022, while Seattle is 2-2 ATS.

New Orleans is favored by five points in the latest Saints vs. Seahawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 45.

Saints vs. Seahawks spread: Saints -5

Saints vs. Seahawks over/under: 45 points

What you need to know about the Saints

It was a hard-fought matchup, but New Orleans had to settle for a 28-25 loss against the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday in London. No one had a standout game offensively for New Orleans, but the Saints got scores from QB Taysom Hill, WR Chris Olave, and RB Latavius ​​Murray.

The Saints have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the NFL through four weeks. At times, they look like a team that could push for a playoff spot in the NFC, and at other times they look like a team that will be playing for a high pick in next April’s NFL Draft. One of the biggest issues for New Orleans has been ball security. The Saints rank dead last in the NFL with 11 turnovers Entering Week 5. That said, they are the more talented team in this matchup. If they can take care of the ball, the Saints will have an excellent chance at snapping their current three-game losing streak.

What you need to know about the Seahawks

Running back Rashaad Penny looked like the player Seattle was expecting him to be when they selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Penny gashed the Detroit Lions for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. For the season, Penny is averaging 6.0 yards per carry, which ranks seventh in the NFL.

Seattle was facing serious questions at the quarterback position Entering the season, and through four weeks, Geno Smith has answered them all. The nine-year NFL Veteran has completed 77.3% of his passes for 1,037 yards, six touchdowns, two interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 108.0. Smith has excelled at keeping defenses off balance with play-action, which will be imperative against a Saints defense that is extremely talented and aggressive.

