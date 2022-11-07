Saints vs. Ravens odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from NFL model on 148-107 roll

A cross-conference matchup on Monday Night Football features the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) and New Orleans Saints (3-5). This will be the eighth overall Matchup between these two teams. In 2018, the Saints narrowly escaped with a 24-23 win over the Ravens. Baltimore is 4-4 against the spread this season, while the Saints are 3-5. Kickoff is set for 8:15 pm ET. Baltimore is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Saints vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 46.5. Before making any Ravens vs. Saints picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saints vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -1.5

Saints vs. Ravens over/under: 46.5 points

Saints vs. Ravens money line: New Orleans +100, Baltimore -120

BAL: Road team is 4-1 against the spread in their last five meetings

NO: Saints are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games in Week 9

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore’s receiver Rashod Bateman is slated to undergo season-ending foot surgery, which will free up targets for receiver Devin Duvernay. He owns game-breaking speed that can take the top off the defense. The Texas product has natural hands with impressive extension for his size. Duvernay is second on the team in catches (24), receiving yards (313) along with three scores.

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely will get his fair share of opportunities in this contest. Likely is a smooth route runner who owns strong YAC ability. The Coastal Carolina product is able to track the ball well and be a good red-zone threat. Last week, Likely snagged six receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. See which team to pick here.

Why the Saints can cover

Rookie receiver Chris Olave has been playing extremely well this year. Michael Thomas will now be sidelined for the rest of the season, so we can expect Olave to step into the No. 1 wideout role. The 2022 first-round pick runs smooth and steady routes. His movements are fluid and easy, allowing him to gain separation. Olave is 13th in the league in receiving yards (547) on 37 receptions and two scores.

Taysom Hill is a versatile weapon within the offense. Hill can line up at quarterback or tight end depending on the formation. The BYU product has size as a runner (6-foot-2, 221 pounds) and is often Featured as a read-option Threat in the red zone. Hill is second on the team in rushing yards (337) and first in rushing touchdowns (five). See which team to pick here.

