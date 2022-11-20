Saints vs. Rams Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday’s NFL game

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 1 pm ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but the Saints were not quite the Pittsburgh Steelers’ equal in the second half when they met last week. New Orleans came up short against the Steelers, falling 20-10. QB Andy Dalton had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 174 yards passing.

Their defensive unit accumulated six sacks for a loss of 37 yards. It was a group effort with seven guys contributing.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Arizona Cardinals last week, falling 27-17. No one had a standout game offensively for the Rams, but they got scores from WR Van Jefferson and RB Darrell Henderson. QB John Wolford ended up with a passer rating of 119.70.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Saints going off at just a 3-point favorite. Neither team has fared well against the spread — they are 3-7, while Los Angeles are 2-6-1.

New Orleans is now 3-7 while Los Angeles sits at 3-6. New Orleans is 2-4 after losses this year, the Rams 2-3.