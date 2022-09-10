Saints vs. Falcons prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NFL picks, Week 1 best bets from proven computer model

The New Orleans Saints open the 2022 season hitting the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a key early season NFC South rivalry game at 1 pm ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game is one of six Divisional matchups on the 2022 Week 1 NFL schedule. The Falcons, under second-year head Coach Arthur Smith, will feature a new starting quarterback in Veteran Marcus Mariota after franchise legend Matt Ryan was traded to the Colts this offseason. The Saints will be guided by first-year head Coach Dennis Allen, who served as the team’s defensive coordinator from 2015-2021. Jameis Winston Returns for his second season as New Orleans’ starting quarterback.

Falcons vs. Saints spread: Saints -5.5

Falcons vs. Saints over-under: 42.5 points

Why the Falcons can cover

The Falcons are ushering in a new era with Ryan now in Indianapolis. The transition to Mariota should be smooth, though, as the 2014 Heisman Trophy Winner worked closely with Smith, who was then a tight ends coach, during his five seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Mariota has one of the most explosive young weapons at his disposal in second-year tight end Kyle Pitts. As a rookie, Pitts caught 68 passes for 1,028 yards and 1 touchdown. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 should have an expanded role in 2022, and is a Matchup Nightmare for opposing defenses.

Why the Saints can cover

The Saints may have a new head coach, but continuity shouldn’t be an issue with Allen Guiding the team’s defense for the last seven seasons. New Orleans once again projects to be elite on defense with Pro Bowl caliber defensive players sprinkled all over its roster. The offseason addition of free agent Tyrann Mathieu adds veteran leadership and only makes this unit stronger.

Offensively, All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara is back healthy after missing multiple games in 2021. The former 3rd-round pick will take a lot of pressure off Winston. The Saints will also have 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas back in the lineup, although he is questionable (hamstring) for this one, along with offseason additions Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave.

