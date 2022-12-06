Saints vs. Buccaneers live score, updates, Highlights from NFL ‘Monday Night Football’ game

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will be looking to solidify their position atop the NFC South as they host the Saints on “Monday Night Football.”

Tampa Bay (5-6) has a two-game cushion in the division despite a Brutal 23-17 loss in overtime to the Browns last week. Head Coach Todd Bowles made several questionable game management decisions — including not calling a timeout during a potential game-winning drive — as the team’s two-game winning streak came to a demoralizing end.

“We’re not scoring enough points,” Brady said after the loss. “Every play is an individual win or loss, and we’re losing too many. There were too many plays where we weren’t on the right page, and we’ve got to correct that.”

He’ll have a chance to help get his team back on track against a struggling Saints defense.

MORE: SN’s latest NFL power rankings

New Orleans (4-8) has had a rough season, but it Somehow remains in the hunt for a playoff spot despite losing three of its last four games.

Last time out, the Saints were blanked in an ugly 13-0 loss to the 49ers. It was the first time they had been shut out since 2001, snapping the longest active scoring streak in the NFL. Andy Dalton and the offense will need to be much, much better to have any chance of keeping up with Brady.

The Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and Highlights from Saints vs. Buccaneers. Follow along for all the key moments from the “Monday Night Football” matchup.

MORE: Watch Saints vs. Buccaneers live on fuboTV (free trial)

Saints vs. Buccaneers score

1 2 3 4 F Saints 0 – – – – Buccaneers 3 – – – –

Saints vs. Buccaneers live updates, Highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’

(All times Eastern.)

8:39 p.m — Fournette Picks up a quick first down, but the drive Stalls out after that. Rachaad White can’t Hang on to Brady’s pass on 3rd and 4 and the Bucs will have to punt it right back.

8:33 p.m — Andy Dalton and the Saints’ offense takes the field for the first time tonight. Alvin Kamara runs for a couple of short gains to set up 3rd and 5, then Dalton is swarmed and sacked for a big loss by Lavonte David! That’s a three-and-out to open the night for New Orleans.

Ideal start for Lavonte David 😤 📺: #NOvsTB is ESPN

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/61o9pQEjou pic.twitter.com/YsqcPzszsl — NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2022

Buccaneers 3, Saints 0

8:28 pm FIELD GOAL — Ryan Succop makes the chip shot to give Tampa an early lead.

8:26 p.m — Fournette gets nothing on 1st down, then a short completion to Godwin sets up 3rd and goal. Fournette catches a short pass to the right, but he’s tripped up short of the goal line. The Saints come up with a big goal line stand! The Bucs have to settle for a field goal attempt.

8:24 p.m — Fournette takes a handoff up the middle for a gain of 7 to set up 1st and goal.

8:21 p.m — Brady has to throw a designed screen pass into the dirt on 2nd down to bring up 3rd and 4. He drops back and goes short over the middle to Leonard Fournette, who powers forward for another first down. This is a very solid opening drive for the Bucs and they’ve now moved into the red zone.

8:19 p.m — Facing 3rd and 2, Brady goes right back to Godwin on an almost identical route to bring up another fresh set of downs.

8:17 p.m — On 2nd down, Brady’s first pass of the night is completed to a wide open Chris Godwin near the right sideline for a first down.

8:16 p.m — New Orleans kicks it away, and Brady takes the field for the first Offensive possession of the night.

8:10 p.m — Kickoff on “Monday Night Football” is just a few minutes away. Let’s see who comes out on top in this NFC South showdown.

8:01 p.m — Tom Brady and Aaron Judge exchange pleasantries as TB12 heads back to the Locker room. Judge has on a Mike Evans jersey and looks like he’ll be rooting for the Bucs tonight.

7:31 p.m — The Saints are wearing a set of custom primetime uniforms tonight complete with special black helmets. Pretty clean.

7:21 p.m — Here are some of the custom cleats the Bucs are rocking as a part of “My Cause, My Cleats.”

Representing the causes close to our ♥️ Tonight #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/DpO2mW3K90 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 6, 2022

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date: Monday, Dec. 5

Monday, Dec. 5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Saints vs. Buccaneers will kick off at 8:15 pm ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The weather forecast calls for clear skies with temperatures in the high 60s Fahrenheit.

What channel is Saints vs. Buccaneers on today?

The game will be broadcast nationally in the United States on ESPN. Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter) will be on the call from the Sunshine State.

Week 13 marks the return of “Monday Football with Peyton and Eli,” the alternate broadcast on ESPN2 Hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning.

Fans in Canada can watch the game on TSN1 or RDS. They can view the “Manningcast” on TSN3.

A live stream will be available to those watching from the US on fuboTV, which offers a free trial. Viewers in Canada can tune in with DAZN, which features every NFL game.