Saints use Picks from Sean Payton trade in new 7-round NFL mock draft

The New Orleans Saints offseason is closing in on us, so we’ll be picking up our series of 2023 mock drafts most Mondays. We’ll mainly be using this as an excuse to Scout Emerging draft prospects while reflecting the latest Saints news and roster moves: signings, cuts, trades, restructures, and so on, as well as the Looming Sean Payton trade (which is our gimmick in this first entry).

For reference, we’re using the projected final draft order from Tankathon, which does account for unannounced compensatory draft picks. Here’s seven rounds of Saints mock draft Picks and a projected trade sending Payton to the Denver Broncos: