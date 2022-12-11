“Saints Trying to Cheat. Saddening”: NFL World Stunned With Fake Injury Drama Drawing Massive $500,000 Fine From Cameron Jordan

Nothing seems to go right for the Saints. The franchise is running an arduous route in the abysmally performing NFC South. The franchise sank to 4-9 after a loss to the Buccaneers. But that deficit was not enough. The NFL imposed a monstrous fine on DE Cameron Jordan and the Saints coaching staff for faking an injury. The ongoing drama erupted among NFL fans.

Following the Buccaneers’ third-and-17 play, Tom Brady huddled up the offense for fourth and 10. However, Cameron Jordan took a knee and pointed to his lower left leg. The DE’s injury forced a halt in the fourth quarter. Jordan collapsed after attempting to sack Brady on third-and-17 before getting up. But the NFL did not sit back.

The league fined DE Cameron Jordan $50,000 for faking an injury and kneeling in the fourth quarter on Monday night. They also penalized HC Dennis Allen $100,000 and the co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen, $50,000. They found the Saints $350,000 for the actions, levying $550,000 in fines.

It led to the NFL fans blasting the falsified injury saga.

Not just the Saints, but several players are surrounding the drama

Saints franchise and Cameron Jordan reacted to the Gigantic fine

The New Orleans Saints are having a tough time after the Divisional loss that tumbled their position. The penalty was like the cherry on top of their issues. When Cameron Jordan learned about the fine, he initially laughed it off. However, after learning the amount, he has been bothered ever since.

The Saints also responded to the allegations. They mentioned, “The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening. Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third-down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff and, following the examination, he was taped and able to finish the game.”

The Saints will appeal the fines and attempt to establish that the accusations are false.

