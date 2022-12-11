“Saints Trying to Cheat. Saddening”: NFL World Stunned With Fake Injury Drama Drawing Massive $500,000 Fine From Cameron Jordan
Nothing seems to go right for the Saints. The franchise is running an arduous route in the abysmally performing NFC South. The franchise sank to 4-9 after a loss to the Buccaneers. But that deficit was not enough. The NFL imposed a monstrous fine on DE Cameron Jordan and the Saints coaching staff for faking an injury. The ongoing drama erupted among NFL fans.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Following the Buccaneers’ third-and-17 play, Tom Brady huddled up the offense for fourth and 10. However, Cameron Jordan took a knee and pointed to his lower left leg. The DE’s injury forced a halt in the fourth quarter. Jordan collapsed after attempting to sack Brady on third-and-17 before getting up. But the NFL did not sit back.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
The league fined DE Cameron Jordan $50,000 for faking an injury and kneeling in the fourth quarter on Monday night. They also penalized HC Dennis Allen $100,000 and the co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen, $50,000. They found the Saints $350,000 for the actions, levying $550,000 in fines.
NFL fined the Saints $350,000, HC Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and DE Cameron Jordan $50,000 for what the league felt was Jordan faking an injury and taking a knee in the 4th qtr Monday night, per sources. All parties plan to appeal fines.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2022
It led to the NFL fans blasting the falsified injury saga.
DIVE DEEPER
This user saw it as a saddening thing.
The Saints trying to cheat
Wow
Saddening
— Garret (10-2) (@FBallAnalysisYT) December 10, 2022
This user is wondering if Jesse Bates paid the price for doing the same.
How about Jesse Bates faking an injury against the Chiefs to avoid using a timeout?
— Josh👑 (@joshfann43) December 10, 2022
Another user claimed the NFL is trying to get the money to pay out Jon Gruden.
Lol the NFL trying to get all the money they can so they have to pay Jon Gruden a lot of money.
— Nicholas 🛸 (@Trogdor_glf) December 10, 2022
This user proposed some new rules.
They should make a new rule… if you require an injury time out you may not return during that drive.
1. For your own safety if it is a real injury.
2. To help prevent fake injury time outs.
— Big D (@darrenc777) December 10, 2022
This user is wondering why they took no fine here.
This user hailed the NFL for taking the steps.
finally the NFL is doing something about this
— alex (@highlghtheaven) December 10, 2022
Another user laughed at how they faked the injury and still lost.
Boys faking injuries and still lost 😂😂😭😭
— 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐡 (@TampaJ21) December 10, 2022
However, this user saw nothing new about it.
Saints cheating, what else is new
— Julian Spindell (@julianspindell) December 11, 2022
This user claimed the NFL needs to fine referees for bad calls.
Good. Now NFL needs to start finding refs for blatant missed and bad calls.
— C Diddy (@riseabovve) December 10, 2022
Not just the Saints, but several players are surrounding the drama
Saints franchise and Cameron Jordan reacted to the Gigantic fine
The New Orleans Saints are having a tough time after the Divisional loss that tumbled their position. The penalty was like the cherry on top of their issues. When Cameron Jordan learned about the fine, he initially laughed it off. However, after learning the amount, he has been bothered ever since.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
The agent told me about it and initially I laughed and was like, that’s ridiculous – clearly aggravated something. then he told me how much the fine was 😳😨 and I’ve been annoyed since.
— Cameron Jordan (@camjordan94) December 10, 2022
The Saints also responded to the allegations. They mentioned, “The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening. Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third-down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff and, following the examination, he was taped and able to finish the game.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
The Saints will appeal the fines and attempt to establish that the accusations are false.
Watch This Story: Tom Brady’s go-to guy has recorded an amazing achievement after a dramatic return