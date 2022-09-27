Saints Super sleepers? Are the Broncos paper tigers? Plus, five players not to count out in 2022

My takes is Russell Wilson and Co. have surely crushed my Q rating in Broncos Country, but when comparing Denver’s roster to those of the Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders, it is hard for me to believe this is the best team in the AFC West. Yes, the acquisition of a quarterback with a shiny, Super Bowl-winning pedigree certainly enhances the Broncos’ playoff chances. But the difference between a good team and a great one is significant in the NFL — and I’m not sure Denver has quite closed that gap yet.

While the Broncos’ star-studded defense features a collection of Playmakers (Bradley Chubb, Justin Simmons and Patrick Surtain II) in marquee spots, the unit will need to adjust to a new defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero, running a variation of ex-head Coach Vic Fangio’s scheme. Even taking into account the similarities between Evero’s system and Fangio’s, the lack of play-calling experience from the first-time defensive leader could impact the performance of a unit that played lights-out football under his predecessor.

Offensively, Wilson’s experience and playmaking skills are a welcome addition to a unit that has not fielded an elite QB1 since Peyton Manning’s days in Mile High Stadium. The nine-time Pro Bowler has reached the Playoffs in eight of his 10 NFL seasons. Wilson utilizes his athleticism, football IQ and poise under pressure to repeatedly pull rabbits out of the hat at the end of games.

However, at 33, the Veteran has shown signs of slowing down as a runner (he posted a career-low 186 rushing yards with the Seahawks in 2021), and the jury is still out as to whether he could transition into a full-time pocket passer, based on how he has traditionally played the game as an electric off-script playmaker.

Observers have raved about the Broncos’ supporting cast, particularly their young wideouts, but Courtland Sutton is the only proven all-star in the group. Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler have flashed potential, along with running back Javonte Williams and the Broncos’ offensive line. But a scenario in which this relatively green crew flourishes immediately in Year 1 of head Coach Nathaniel Hackett’s tenure sounds like its pulled straight from the scripted pages of a Hollywood movie. Tim Patrick’s ACL tear is no small setback, either, especially given all the reporting about the instant rapport he forged with Wilson over the summer.