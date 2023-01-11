Saints Offseason: Important Dates in 2023 NFL Calendar

It’s offseason mode for the Saints. Monday saw the team clean out their lockers and Dennis Allen met with the media to officially close out the season. New Orleans has plenty of questions to answer over the next several months, something we looked at recently, and here’s the calendar for the team with important dates through May.

January

  • Jan. 9: Earliest permissible date for Clubs to renegotiate or extend the Rookie contract of a drafted Rookie who was selected in any round of the 2020 College Draft or any undrafted Rookie who signed in 2021. Any permissible renegotiated or extended player contract will not be considered a Rookie contract , and will not be subject to the rules that limit rookie contracts.
  • Jan. 14-16: Wild Card Weekend
  • Jan. 16: Deadline for college underclassmen to enter 2023 NFL Draft
  • Jan. 17: Beginning at 8 am local time of the employer club, in-person and/or virtual interviews may be conducted with a head coach candidate whose teams played on Wild Card Saturday or Sunday. This would be the date when Sean Payton could interview with another team, as he’s being treated as a Coach for the team.
  • Jan. 21-22: Divisional Round Weekend
  • Jan. 28: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Rose Bowl (Pasadena)
  • Jan. 29: AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games
  • Jan. 31: Deadline for any player claiming the Extended Injury Protection Benefit for the 2023 season to notify his former club in writing.

