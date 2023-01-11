Saints Offseason: Important Dates in 2023 NFL Calendar

It’s offseason mode for the Saints. Monday saw the team clean out their lockers and Dennis Allen met with the media to officially close out the season. New Orleans has plenty of questions to answer over the next several months, something we looked at recently, and here’s the calendar for the team with important dates through May.

January

Jan. 9: Earliest permissible date for Clubs to renegotiate or extend the Rookie contract of a drafted Rookie who was selected in any round of the 2020 College Draft or any undrafted Rookie who signed in 2021. Any permissible renegotiated or extended player contract will not be considered a Rookie contract , and will not be subject to the rules that limit rookie contracts.

Earliest permissible date for Clubs to renegotiate or extend the Rookie contract of a drafted Rookie who was selected in any round of the 2020 College Draft or any undrafted Rookie who signed in 2021. Any permissible renegotiated or extended player contract will not be considered a Rookie contract , and will not be subject to the rules that limit rookie contracts. Jan. 14-16: Wild Card Weekend

Wild Card Weekend Jan. 16 : Deadline for college underclassmen to enter 2023 NFL Draft

: Deadline for college underclassmen to enter 2023 NFL Draft Jan. 17: Beginning at 8 am local time of the employer club, in-person and/or virtual interviews may be conducted with a head coach candidate whose teams played on Wild Card Saturday or Sunday. This would be the date when Sean Payton could interview with another team, as he’s being treated as a Coach for the team.

Beginning at 8 am local time of the employer club, in-person and/or virtual interviews may be conducted with a head coach candidate whose teams played on Wild Card Saturday or Sunday. This would be the date when Sean Payton could interview with another team, as he’s being treated as a Coach for the team. Jan. 21-22: Divisional Round Weekend

Divisional Round Weekend Jan. 28: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Rose Bowl (Pasadena)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Rose Bowl (Pasadena) Jan. 29: AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games

AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games Jan. 31: Deadline for any player claiming the Extended Injury Protection Benefit for the 2023 season to notify his former club in writing.

Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American Squad defensive back Alontae Taylor of Tennessee (6) and American Squad fullback Connor Heyward of Michigan State (30) during American team practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

February

February 3: East-West Shrine Bowl, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

East-West Shrine Bowl, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) February 4: Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile)

Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile) February 5: Pro Bowl Games (Las Vegas)

Pro Bowl Games (Las Vegas) February 12: Super Bowl LVII, State Farm Stadium (Glendale)

Super Bowl LVII, State Farm Stadium (Glendale) February 13: Waiver system begins for 2023. A 24-hour claiming period will be in effect through the Friday prior to the last regular season game. Players with at least four previous pension-credited seasons whom a club wishes to terminate are not subject to the waiver system until after the trading deadline.

Waiver system begins for 2023. A 24-hour claiming period will be in effect through the Friday prior to the last regular season game. Players with at least four previous pension-credited seasons whom a club wishes to terminate are not subject to the waiver system until after the trading deadline. February 13: Beginning the first business day after the Super Bowl through the opening of the first training camp for Rookies in 2023, Clubs must report all tryouts and visits to the League office; however, such transactions will not be reported to other clubs.

Beginning the first business day after the Super Bowl through the opening of the first training camp for Rookies in 2023, Clubs must report all tryouts and visits to the League office; however, such transactions will not be reported to other clubs. February 21: Clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players through 3 pm CT on March 7

Clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players through 3 pm CT on March 7 February 25: HBCU Legacy Bowl, Yulman Stadium at Tulane University (New Orleans)

HBCU Legacy Bowl, Yulman Stadium at Tulane University (New Orleans) February 28-Mar. 6: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

March

Mar. 7: Deadline for Clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players at 3 pm CT

Deadline for Clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players at 3 pm CT Mar. 7: Colleges can start hosting Pro Days. Private dinners, meetings, interviews are permitted.

Colleges can start hosting Pro Days. Private dinners, meetings, interviews are permitted. Mar. 7-Apr. 19: Draft-eligible facility visits begin. Clubs permitted 30 non-local players for physical exams/visits; no on-field workouts are allowed.

Draft-eligible facility visits begin. Clubs permitted 30 non-local players for physical exams/visits; no on-field workouts are allowed. Mar. 7-Apr. 26: Video or telephone interviews with draft-eligible players begin. Three video or telephone interviews per player; no longer than one hour in length.

Video or telephone interviews with draft-eligible players begin. Three video or telephone interviews per player; no longer than one hour in length. Mar. 13-15: Negotiation Period. During the period beginning at 11 am CT, Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2022 player contract. No contracts cannot be executed until the start of the new league year.

Negotiation Period. During the period beginning at 11 am CT, Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2022 player contract. No contracts cannot be executed until the start of the new league year. Mar. 15: At 3 pm CT, the new league year and trading period for 2023 begins. Top 51 rule goes into effect, which means all Clubs must be under the 2023 Salary Cap prior to the start of the new league year. Clubs must submit Qualifying offers to their restricted free agents with expiring contracts to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation.

At 3 pm CT, the new league year and trading period for 2023 begins. Top 51 rule goes into effect, which means all Clubs must be under the 2023 Salary Cap prior to the start of the new league year. Clubs must submit Qualifying offers to their restricted free agents with expiring contracts to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation. Mar. 26-29: Annual League Meeting (The Biltmore, Phoenix)

Annual League Meeting (The Biltmore, Phoenix) Mar. 30: Deadline for Clubs to meet 2023 funding requirements for guaranteed or deferred compensation in NFL Player Contracts and contracts for non-player club employees.

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave celebrates with fans after being selected as the eleventh overall pick to the New Orleans Saints during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

April

April 3: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the 2022 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

Clubs that hired a new head coach after the 2022 regular season may begin offseason workout programs. April 17: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs. April 19: Deadline for Clubs to time, test, visit, interview, or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility.

Deadline for Clubs to time, test, visit, interview, or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility. April 21: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets. April 26: Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents.

Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents. April 27: Deadline for Clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls), or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.

Deadline for Clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls), or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location. April 27-29: NFL Draft (Kansas City)

NFL Draft (Kansas City) Late Spring: 2023 NFL Schedule release (trend has been early May)

May 14, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head Coach Dennis Allen looks on during Rookie camp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

May

May 1: Deadline for Clubs to exercise fifth-year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2020 Draft.

Deadline for Clubs to exercise fifth-year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2020 Draft. May 1: Deadline for prior club to send “May 1 Tender” to its unsigned unrestricted free agents.

Deadline for prior club to send “May 1 Tender” to its unsigned unrestricted free agents. May 5-8 or May 12-15: Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-draft Rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the draft.

Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-draft Rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the draft. May 15: Rookie Football Developmental Program begins

Rookie Football Developmental Program begins May 18-21: NFLPA Rookie Premiere

NFLPA Rookie Premiere May 22-24: Spring League Meeting

Read More Saints News