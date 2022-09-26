Saints’ Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara expected to play against Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, listed as questionable because of back and ankle injuries, and running back Alvin Kamara, who missed last week’s loss, are expected to play against the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Saints have since announced both Winston and Kamara are active for Sunday.

Inactives for the Saints include quarterback/tight end Taysom Hill and safety Marcus Maye, who are both out with rib injuries.

New Orleans (1-1) travels to Charlotte to take on Carolina (0-2) at 1 pm ET.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday’s Week 3 games: