Saints’ Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara expected to play against Panthers
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, listed as questionable because of back and ankle injuries, and running back Alvin Kamara, who missed last week’s loss, are expected to play against the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
The Saints have since announced both Winston and Kamara are active for Sunday.
Inactives for the Saints include quarterback/tight end Taysom Hill and safety Marcus Maye, who are both out with rib injuries.
New Orleans (1-1) travels to Charlotte to take on Carolina (0-2) at 1 pm ET.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday’s Week 3 games:
- Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, will work out pregame, but there is optimism that he’ll play today, according to Rapoport.
- Along with the expected return of JK Dobbins, the Baltimore Ravens are slated to have star cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Marcus Peters (knee) against the Patriots, Rapoport reports. Dobbins is officially active while backup RB Kenyan Drake is inactive.
- Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (foot) is inactive against Miami after being listed as questionable.
- Chicago Bears All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith, who missed practice this week with a hip injury and is listed as questionable, is expected to play against the Texans, per Rapoport. Smith is officially active versus Houston.
- The expectation is that Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ribs) and cornerback Patrick Surtain II (shoulder) should be good to go against the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network’s James Palmer. They got some good work in during the week.
- Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift (ankle), tight end TJ Hockenson (hip), center Frank Ragnow (foot) and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (thigh) — all listed as questionable — are expected to play against Minnesota, sources tell NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. All four players are officially active for the Lions. Expect a bigger role for Swift, who had seven touches last week for 87 yards and a TD.
- Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (illness) should play against the Bucs, a source tells Rapoport. However, wideout Christian Watson (hamstring) is unlikely to play.
- The Indianapolis Colts will try and stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs without All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) who is out again today. Leonard practiced this week, and KC actually game-planned for him to be playing, but still when Indy watches the practice film, he’s just not there yet, according to Palmer.
- Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (illness) is officially active against Tennessee. The Raiders flew Jacobs privately to Nashville yesterday as he recovered from his illness. The running back, who missed the last two practices, worked out Sunday and was deemed good to go.
- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who is listed as questionable, is a true game-time decision based on how he feels, sources tell Rapoport. With fractured rib cartilage, Herbert was looking doubtful as of Friday as Chase Daniel took all the reps. But he’s pushing hard to go Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, listed as questionable with a toe that got stepped on, will play Sunday against the Lions, according to Pelissero. Kendricks is officially active. First-round pick Lewis Cine and Josh Metellus will split snaps in place of safety Harrison Smith, who is out with a concussion.
- New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), who was listed as questionable, is not expected to play against the Ravens, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported. Meyers is officially inactive.
- With no setbacks and continued progress as he recovers from a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his knee, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to be cleared by doctors next week, per Rapoport. That puts him in line to play against the Steelers in Week 4.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) and running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) are all listed as questionable and all expected to play today against the Green Bay Packers, according to Rapoport. There is less optimism for receiver Julio Jones (knee), who will test his injury before the game to see if he can go.