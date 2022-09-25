Saint’s Hand Women’s Soccer First Lose, 1-0

Next Game: Vassar 10/1/2022 | 2:00 PM October 01 (Sat) / 2:00 PM Vassar History

CANTON, NY – The Union College Women’s soccer team’s scoreless streak and winning streak both came to an end at the hands of the Saints of St. Lawrence. Union fell 1-0 on Saturday afternoon from Sany MacAllaster Stadium.

The Saints started the scoring in the 35th minute. After each team came out shooting, it was the Saints who had the lead heading into halftime. This was the first goal allowed this season but the Dutchwomen defense. The scoreless streak ends at 664:48 minutes which is the third longest streak in program history and the longest to start a season.

St. Lawrence out shot Union 13-11 in the first half, and saw senior Abby Mitty make three saves in the frame.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second half and the Saints won 1-0 over Union. The Saints out shot union 20-17 but Union finished with more shots on goal, 9-7.

For Union (7-1-0, 1-1-0) they will return home from a six-game road trip that saw the team go 5-1 over that span. Union will play host to Liberty League opponent Vassar College on Saturday, October 1. Saturday’s game kicks off at 2 pm from College Park Field as a part of the Homecoming Weekend events.