Saints athletics will add men’s and women’s soccer in 2023

LIBERAL, Kan. —The holiday break is still a couple weeks away, but the community of Liberal received an early gift from the Seward County Community College Board of Trustees: soccer.

At the regular monthly meeting Monday night, all seven trustees voted in favor of adding men’s and women’s soccer programs to the Saints Athletic lineup, and to establish an e-sports team. Kay Burtzloff made the motion with Keeley Moree seconding.

“Soccer ties in with our community and delivers what a lot of people are asking for,” said SCCC President Brad Bennett. They outlined strategies to cover the start-up costs, partner with existing entities in the local community, and boost in-state enrollment. The college aims to begin offering soccer in the fall 2023 semester.

The decision follows information gathered as SCCC created its new strategic plan with input from more than 200 participants on campus and across the community.

“Every meeting we held, whether it was focus groups or town hall meetings, soccer came up,” said Bennett. “A lot of people in the community are calling to ask about it.”

While the plan aims for a quick launch, Bennett cautioned the process will require patience.

“There’s still a lot of details to iron out and now that we’ve approved the intention, we can get the ball rolling.”