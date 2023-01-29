Saints Assistant DJ Williams Has the Pedigree to Become an NFL Coordinator, Head Coach

HOUSTON – DJ Williams was primed to follow in the footsteps of his well-known father, Doug Williams, an NFL and HBCU legend. He was also an outstanding high school and collegiate quarterback and even played for his father at Grambling State University.

Most are familiar with the NFL career and legendary exploits of his father. Now a Washington Commanders senior advisor, Doug Williams was the first black starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl title and MVP award against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button