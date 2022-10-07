Saints’ Andy Dalton expected to start vs. Seahawks with Jameis Winston doubtful; Michael Thomas out

The Saints are rolling with the Red Rifle for a second straight week.

Andy Dalton is expected to start at quarterback for New Orleans this weekend when the Saints host the Seattle Seahawks, Coach Dennis Allen said Friday. Usual starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) is doubtful for the game after missing New Orleans’ Week 4 loss to Minnesota in London.

Receiver Michael Thomas (foot) will also miss his second straight game, Allen said. Jarvis Landry, meanwhile, is questionable with an ankle injury.

The Saints have already dealt with their fair share of injuries this season, contributing to a three-game skid after scoring a comeback win over the Falcons to open the campaign. When Winston played in Weeks 2 and 3, he didn’t look like the same quarterback who led New Orleans back from a multi-score deficit in Atlanta, instead appearing uncomfortable and consistently missing targets downfield. Alvin Kamara’s absence didn’t help matters in Weeks 2 and 4, either, although Latavius ​​Murray (who has since joined the Broncos) and Mark Ingram combined to Rush for 87 yards and a touchdown on 21 attempts last weekend.

New Orleans will need Dalton to perform similarly to how he did in London, a game in which he completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown. The Veteran is considered one of the most reliable backup quarterbacks in the NFL, and his anticipated start Sunday further justifies New Orleans’ efforts to acquire him in the offseason.