Saint Xavier Football Adds Seven Transfers for 2023 Season

VSN (admin) Published Saturday, January 14, 2023 – 04:00 PM





CHICAGO – The Saint Xavier University football team has brought in seven new student-athletes via transfer after the conclusion of the Fall semester and will compete for playing time for the upcoming 2023 season.

Clark Dilger, a linebacker who played at Lincoln-Way Easy High School in Frankfort, Ill. and transfers from NCAA Division II McKendree University (Ill.)

Braxton Geller, a linebacker who played at Knox Community High School in Knox, Ind. and Returns to SXU after redshirting the Cougars during the 2021 season. He attended Purdue University Northwest (Ind.).

Marcus Griffin, a defensive lineman from Nazareth Academy in LaGrange Park, Ill. and comes from NCAA Division II Grand Valley State University (Mich.).

Tyreese Lee, a running back from Eisenhower High School in Blue Island, Ill. and arrives at Saint Xavier from College of DuPage (Ill.)

Tywon Lee, a wide receiver from Hillcrest High School in Hillcrest, Ill. and joins SXU from South Suburban Community College (Ill).

Tyler Turner, a quarterback who played at Phillips Academy High School in Chicago, Ill. and transfers from NCAA Division II Wayne State University (Neb.).

Aidan Voss, a quarterback who played at Joliet Catholic Academy in Joliet, Ill. and arrives from Iowa Central Community College.

From head coach Mike Feminis, “We brought in some very talented players at semester, so we’re off to a great start in our recruiting season and it’s nice to get Braxton back too. I truly believe that competition makes everyone better and I can’t wait to get going starting next week with our strength and conditioning program. I’m also looking forward to Spring ball and watching all of these guys compete, it’s going to be fun.”

