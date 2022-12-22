Saint Thomas Aquinas moves on from recently promoted girls soccer Coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The recently promoted girls soccer Coach at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park is no longer on the coaching staff.

In a letter to the school community Tuesday, President Brian Schenck announced that Brian White is no longer “part of the coaching staff here at Saint Thomas Aquinas.”

White joined the school in 2005 and had served in various coaching capacities. Last month, the school promoted White into the head girls Coach role.

Schenck said an investigation by the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas revealed violations.

In an e-mail to KSHB 41 News, Schenck said the violations are not criminal in nature, but because they are personnel related, he was not able to provide additional information.

“We must adhere to our policies and procedures for maintaining professional boundaries and a safe environment with our students,” Schenck wrote in the letter.

Schenck said no abuse allegations were part of the Archdiocese’s investigation.

“I understand there may have been private discussions about some aspects of these matters, but I encourage you to avoid speculation,” he wrote. “It can be harmful and unfair to all of the parties involved.”

The school said it is working to find a replacement for White’s position.

