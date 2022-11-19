Saint Rose Women’s soccer season ends with NCAA 3rd round OT loss to Franklin Pierce

Saint Rose’s quest to make another run at an NCAA Division II Women’s soccer Championship ended Friday, as Franklin Pierce’s Hailey Goodman scored the deciding goal 2:22 into overtime to help the Ravens knock off the top-seeded, undefeated Golden Knights, 2-1 , in a third-round NCAA tournament game at Albany’s Plumeri Sports Complex.

The Golden Knights (19-1-3 overall) hadn’t lost a game since falling 3-2 in double overtime to Grand Valley State in last season’s national championship game in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Saint Rose head Coach Laurie Darling Gutheil was seeking to bring her program back to the final four for a third consecutive NCAA tournament.

Instead, after the teams were deadlocked following 90 minutes of regulation, it was Franklin Pierce that went in front early in overtime.

After a save on Saint Rose’s Kaelyn Britt by Franklin Pierce goalie Emilie Fox, a punt by Fox started a break by the Ravens as Eleonora Franco got free down the left wing and lifted a cross to Hailey Goodman, who’s looping header evaded Saint Rose goalie Pia Bozic.

Saint Rose was unable to muster a tying goal over the final 17:38 of overtime, allowing Franklin Pierce to advance to Saturday’s regional final against West Chester back in Albany, with the Winner of that game advancing to the national semifinals at the start of December in Seattle.

Saint Rose beat Franklin Pierce 3-1 during the regular season when the two teams met in a Northeast-10 Conference Matchup on Sept. 10 in Albany, the conference opener for both teams.

On Friday, however, Franklin Pierce struck first, going up 1-0 on a Delaney Farinha goal in the 38th minute.

Saint Rose hadn’t trailed since Saint Anselm had a 1-0 lead for a seven-minute stretch of the first half in the NE-10 semifinals on Nov. 3. The Golden Knights had scored 17 unanswered goals since that point until Franklin Pierce’s opening goal on Friday.

The deficit lasted less than 90 seconds, with Kaelyn Britt scoring the equalizer in the 40th minute.

But, Saint Rose was unable to put another shot past Franklin Pierce keeper Fox, who finished with six saves.

Halftime score: Tied 1-1. Franklin Pierce scoring: Goodman 1-0, Farinha 1-0, Franco 0-1. Saint Rose scoring: Britt 1-0, Wania 0-1, Coster 0-1. Goalies: Franklin Pierce, Fox, 6 saves. Saint Rose, Bozic, 2 clays.

