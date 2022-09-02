Saint-Maximin uses one-word to describe Alexander Isak after debut goal for Newcastle

Allan Saint-Maximin posted ‘wow’ on his Instagram story after Alexander Isak scored on his Newcastle United debut during his side’s 2-1 defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Newcastle fans were told late on Wednesday that they were granted a work permit to play Isak at Anfield and the club’s record-breaking summer signing did not disappoint.

Eddie Howe’s side opened the scoring in the first half when Sean Longstaff’s brilliant through ball was fed through to Isak, who timed his run to perfection, before firing the ball into the back of the net in an emphatic fashion – Roberto Firmino equalized in the second , before Fabio Carvalho scored a late, late goal to snatch the points from the Magpies.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The 22-year-old could have easily guided the ball into the back of the net, chipped the ball, or even opened up his body to try and beat Alisson Becker in between Liverpool’s sticks.

But the manner in which he finished his goal was one that proves that the Magpies have a serious talent on their hands because it was beyond emphatic.

Usually, Callum Wilson’s injury would worry the Newcastle faithful, but they are worrying no longer with Isak now through the doors and starting his career in the black and white in such a fine fashion.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

ISAK’S BRILLIANT DEBUT

Just after the hour mark, Howe subbed off Isak mainly because he still needs to get used to the fitness levels of the Premier League.

But if Newcastle fans felt his debut goal was impressive, the one that was disallowed in the second was even more remarkable.

He drove through on the left-hand side, sat down two Liverpool players as he cut inside to his right foot and rifled the ball into the back of the net.

Yes, it was disallowed for offside, but he didn’t know that at the time, nor did the Liverpool players.

All in all, it’s only one game, or only 60 minutes from Isak, but this kid looks like the real deal.

