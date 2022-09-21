Saint-Maximin ‘proud’ to win Budweiser Goal of the Month

Newcastle Winger delighted with August award for 90th-minute equalizer at Wolves

Saint-Maximin: “It was a very good goal to score”

Allan Saint-Maximin’s stunning volley for Newcastle United at Wolverhampton Wanderers has been voted the August Budweiser Goal of the Month.

Saint-Maximin met Hwang Hee-chan’s high clearance with a first-time effort from the edge of the box that Flew past goalkeeper Jose Sa before he could react.

Not only was it a stunning Strike but it was also a 90th-minute equalizer that preserved Newcastle’s unbeaten start to the season.

🚨 August Goal of the Month Winner 🚨@asaintmaximin wins @premierleague GOTM with this Strike Vs @Wolves 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Yom7UdCQye — Budweiser Football (@budfootball) September 16, 2022

“It was a nice goal,” said Saint-Maximin. “It’s always very difficult to win this Trophy so that’s why I’m very proud to get that Trophy and also get a point for my team.”

Saint-Maximin’s effort topped an eight-goal shortlist after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of experts.

It is the first time the Frenchman has won a Premier League monthly award, and it gives Newcastle successive Budweiser Goal of the Month awards, after Miguel Almiron won the final one of last season for his Solo Strike against Crystal Palace.

